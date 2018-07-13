Chile ex-president’s daughter-in-law handed four-year prison term

SANTIAGO – The daughter-in-law of former Chilean president Michelle Bachelet has been sentenced to four years in prison after she was found guilty of tax evasion by a court in the southern city of Rancagua.

Natalia Compagnon was investigated for year in what became known as the Caval Case, after her real estate firm Caval Export and Management Ltd, for issuing false tax declarations, submitting fraudulent invoices and misrepresenting her income.

She was found guilty of tax evasion between 2012 and 2015, according to the Oral Criminal Court of Rancagua.

Prosecutors have asked for her to be jailed for four years and fined the equivalent of 300 percent of the $165,400 taxes evaded.

Before the verdict was announced, Ms. Compagnon said she felt “calm”. However, she added, “I’m still not very clear. What I still do not know is what is that invoice, to what year it corresponds and under that it should calculate the supposed fiscal damage that there was, I think now we have to wait for the sentence.”

Compagnon’s husband, Sebastián Dávalos said that “We will continue with the complaints, we will take measures against the media, there are media that have defamed, insulted and lied systematically.”

Chile’s first female president, socialist Michelle Bachelet, was succeeded by conservative Sebastián Piñera in March 2018, following his election in December 2017.