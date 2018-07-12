Chile’s Piñera meets with Silicon Valley’s tech giants

SILICON VALLEY, Calif. – Chile’s President Sebastián Piñera met Wednesday with the leaders of Apple, Amazon, Facebook and Google in the framework of a technological forum in the United States, to analyze strategic alliances that allow the country to advance in terms of innovation and technology.

In the last stage of an international tour, the billionaire businessman participated as an exhibitor of the Allen & Company Sun Valley Conference 2018, in Idaho, attended by the main leaders of the largest digital industry firms.

Piñera, who took La Moneda in March, held separate meetings with Apple CEO Tim Cook, Google leader Sundar Pichai, Amazon founder and director Jeff Bezos, and Facebook president Mark Zuckerberg among others.

Piñera said in a statement that during these meetings alliances with Chile were evaluated in terms of health, education, modernization of the State and digital economy, “which will be very useful and powerful to strengthen our economy and fully incorporate the knowledge society and information”.