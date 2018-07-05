Ferrovial to erect new 14-floor building for University of Chile

SANTIAGO – Spanish infrastructure specialist Ferrovial Agroman will construct a new multi-storey building for the University of Chile for €49 million, the company said in a statement this week.

The project involves a new 14-floor building (five floors below grade and nine above), with 37,000 square meters of floor area, for the University of Chile, to house the Institute of Public Affairs, the Artistic and Cultural Extension Center, and the university’s central services, as well as the Institute of International Studies and several postgraduate services.

The facade of the old Chemistry and Pharmacy School, which was located on the site, will be retained inside the new building. The project is worth €49 million and is to be completed by 2021.

It has also won a €270m (£241m) contract to build the Rutas del Loa road project, in Chile’s Atacama region, which involves widening a 111km stretch of Route 25 from a two to a four-lane road, and the construction of a 25km bypass around the town of Calama, linking several roads. The focal feature of the project is a 345m viaduct over the River Loa.

Ferrovial’s construction subsidiary is firmly established in Chile since 1996, where it has participated in projects such as the Santiago Metro.