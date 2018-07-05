Emirates starts flights to Chile through Sao Paulo

SANTIAGO/DUBAI – The top airline in the world, Emirates has started flying to the South American country of Chile for the first time from today (July 5).

Flying a Boeing 777-200LR aircraft on the route to the Chilean capital of Santiago, the Dubai-based carrier will have a stopover at the Brazilian city of Sao Paulo, hence connecting both the South American nations with the Dubai International airport.

The new service will see Emirates fly an additional five times a week to Sao Paulo, complementing the airline’s existing daily A380 flight between Dubai and the city. In total, Emirates will now fly 12 times a week to Sao Paulo. Citizens from both Brazil and Chile only need ID cards to travel to either country.

The Chilean capital of Santiago will be Emirates’ fourth destination in South America.

Sir Tim Clark, president, Emirates, had said that this destination has been added due to strong demand from customers.

According to Emirates, Flight EK263 will depart from Dubai on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, Saturday and Sundays at 9.05am local time, arriving in Sao Paulo at 5pm, before departing again at 6.30pm and arriving into Santiago at 9.40pm on the same day.

The return flight EK264 will depart Santiago on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturday and Sundays at 1.10am local time, arriving in Sao Paulo at 5.55am. EK264 will depart from Sao Paulo at 7.45am bound for Dubai where it will arrive at 5.15am the next day.