FIFA World Cup 2018: Brazil beat Mexico 2-0 to reach quarter-finals

SAMARA, Russia – Brazil ended Mexico’s World Cup campaign with a stunning victory in their round of 16 clash on Tuesday morning (AEST) to move into the FIFA World Cup 2018’s quarter-finals, where they’ll face Belgium.

Neymar’s strike and a late second from Roberto Firmino saw a strangely low-key Brazil edge past Mexico 2-0 to book a spot in the next round.

Neymar Jr. was named the man of the match at the Samara Arena, Russia.

Mexico team has been knocked out from the round of 16 every World Cup since 1994.

Brazil, who last failed to make it to the quarter-finals in 1990, will play Belgium in the last eight in Kazan.

The game between the national teams of Latin America’s two most populous nations came at a time when both are faced with myriad problems, from corruption to violence, making the World Cup an especially welcome distraction.

In Mexico, the game came a day after Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador won a decisive victory in his third try for the presidency.

The former Mexico City mayor campaigned on promises oust the “mafia of power” ruling the country and tackle issues that have long plagued the southern neighbor of the United States: drug trafficking, violence, corruption and widespread inequality.