Five killed in gun attack on U.S. newspaper

June 29, 2018

ANNAPOLIS – A shooting at a local newspaper in Maryland left five people dead and more injured on Thursday.

Police said there were multiple fatalities at the scene, and that a suspect was taken in custody from the building that houses the Capital Gazette, a daily newspaper published in Annapolis.

A reporter for the Capital Gazette, Phil Davis, tweeted that a “gunman shot through the glass door to the office and opened fire on multiple employees.”

“There is nothing more terrifying than hearing multiple people get shot while you’re under your desk and then hear the gunman reload,” Davis added.

Local law enforcement authorities confirmed five fatalities in the shooting with several others “gravely injured.”

Jarrod Ramos, the suspect charged in the killing of five people at the Capital Gazette in Maryland, had a long-term hatred of the paper. He also – like many other perpetrators of mass shootings in America – had a troubling history with women.

Ramos’ vendetta against the Capital Gazette began when the publication accurately reported, in 2011, that he had stalked and harassed a woman for more than a year.

Ramos – who has a degree in computer engineering and worked for the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, according to court documents – pled guilty to criminal harassment. But when the paper ran a column outlining details from the case, Ramos said he had been defamed. He sued the newspaper and the writer, Eric Thomas Hartley, in 2012.

The lawsuit was dismissed in 2013 and an appellate court upheld the dismissal in 2015.

The newspaper is located in a four-story office building in Annapolis, the capital of the U.S. state of Maryland.

The White House said President Donald J. Trump had been briefed.

“ATF Baltimore is responding to a shooting incident at the Capital Gazette in Annapolis,” the Bureau of Alcohol, Firearms, and Tobacco said on Twitter.

Maryland governor Larry Hogan said on Twitter he was “absolutely devastated” and was in contact with authorities.

Democratic senator Chris Van Hollen responded to the Gazette journalist on Twitter, saying “journalists shouldn’t have to fend off bullets in the newsroom”.

The Capital Gazette is a daily newspaper and digital news site that is a part of Capital Gazette Communications. Capital Gazette Communications publishes several local papers and is owned by the Baltimore Sun Media Group.

