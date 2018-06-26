Maradona rushed to hospital after Argentina’s win over Nigeria at World Cup 2018

ST. PETERSBURG – Diego Maradona has been treated by paramedics following Argentina’s dramatic 2-1 victory over Nigeria at the 2018 World Cup in Russia on Tuesday.

The soccer legend could be seen being helped from his seat at the St Petersburg Stadium, before collapsing into a chair inside the stadium.

Diego Maradona has been taken to hospital after falling ill after celebrating the Marcos Rojo winner for Argentina vs Nigeria. Wishing him well. #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/3XzumjtvYW — The Man Utd Way (@TheManUtdWay) June 26, 2018

He was immediately attended to by paramedics and ESPN reports that he was transported to a local hospital shortly afterwards.

The 57-year-old was in attendance for Nigeria vs. Argentina as ‘La Albiceleste’ secured passage to the next round of the World Cup in dramatic fashion.

Argentinian newspaper Clarin showed pictures of Maradona being attended to by medical staff. Another Argentinian newspaper, La Nacion, reported that Maradona was able to walk normally and leave the stadium minutes later.

Maradona had earlier been filmed manically celebrating Marcos Rojo’s late winning goal and swearing at supporters.

As television cameras swung his way, seconds after the ball hit the back of Nigeria’s net, Maradona thrust middle-finger gestures with both hands.

Maradona is widely regarded as one of the best players ever to grace the game, famous for driving Argentina to glory at Mexico 86, helped by his ‘Hand of God’ goal against England.

He played at four World Cups in all.