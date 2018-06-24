Former Chilean footballer Alberto “Tito” Fouillioux dies at 77

SANTIAGO – Legendary Chilean footballer Alberto “Tito” Fouillioux, who was part of the national team that was third in the 1962 World Cup, died on Saturday night at the age of 77 in his birth city, Santiago.

Born on 22 November 1940, Alberto Jorge Fouilloux Ahumada was a Chilean football midfielder and striker who made 70 caps and scored 12 goals for the Chile national team.

At the moment the cause of the death of the former front of the Catholic University is not known, but the news was confirmed from Tito’s club through its Twitter account.

Nuestras condolencias para los familiares y amigos de Don Alberto "Tito" Fouillioux por su sensible fallecimiento. Toda la familia del Club @udechile les envía mucha fuerza en estos difíciles momentos. @CruzadosSADP — Universidad de Chile (@udechile) June 24, 2018

“We deeply regret the passing of the historic Alberto Fouillioux Ahumada, champion of First Division with Catholic in 1961 and 1966. We send our deepest condolences to his family, loved ones and to all #LosCruzados,” reads an official tweet.

Fouilloux made his debut for Universidad Católica in 1957. He was part of two championship winning sides in 1961 and 1966. He played for Chile in two World Cups; the 1962 and 1966.

In 1969, he joined Huachipato and in 1972 he played for Unión Española. Tito had an outstanding career as a player, in which he played two World Cups and was even one of the few nationals that went to play abroad at that time. In fact, between 1972 and 1974, the national gunner went to France to represent Lille.

In Chile he was champion with UC twice in the First Division (1961 and 1966). After retiring as a player Fouilloux went on to become a manager, serving as head coach of Huachipato and Colo-Colo.

He served as a sports commentator for Channel 13 in the 90s with Néstor Isella.

The world of football is mourning, with condolence messages pouring in on social media:

Lamentamos comunicar el sensible fallecimiento del destacado futbolista y comunicador Alberto Fouillioux Ahumada, a la edad de 77 años. Vaya para su familia, sus amigos y todo el país deportivo, el consuelo necesario en este doloroso momento pic.twitter.com/fGtVN5GILn — CPD Chile (@CPDChile) June 24, 2018

Qué pena más grande. Se nos fue Alberto Tito Fouillioux, un extraordinario jugador, gran comentarista y mejor persona. Nuestras condolencias a su familia. Su recuerdo estará siempre presente 🙏🙏🙏 @canal13 @CruzadosSADP @LaRoja pic.twitter.com/KVkBEZsQ5C — Sifup Chile (@sifup) June 24, 2018

Hoy se fue una gran persona descanse en paz el gran Tito fouillioux mis condolencias a su familia 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 — Fantasma Figueroa (@ghostfigueroa) June 24, 2018

Nos sumamos al pesar por la muerte de Alberto Tito Fouillioux. Su dilatada trayectoria incluye el paso como DT de nuestro club en 1978. — CSD Colo-Colo (@CSDColoColo) June 24, 2018