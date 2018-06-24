Former Chilean footballer Alberto “Tito” Fouillioux dies at 77

SANTIAGO – Legendary Chilean footballer Alberto “Tito” Fouillioux, who was part of the national team that was third in the 1962 World Cup, died on Saturday night at the age of 77 in his birth city, Santiago.

Born on 22 November 1940, Alberto Jorge Fouilloux Ahumada was a Chilean football midfielder and striker who made 70 caps and scored 12 goals for the Chile national team.

At the moment the cause of the death of the former front of the Catholic University is not known, but the news was confirmed from Tito’s club through its Twitter account.

“We deeply regret the passing of the historic Alberto Fouillioux Ahumada, champion of First Division with Catholic in 1961 and 1966. We send our deepest condolences to his family, loved ones and to all #LosCruzados,” reads an official tweet.

Fouilloux made his debut for Universidad Católica in 1957. He was part of two championship winning sides in 1961 and 1966. He played for Chile in two World Cups; the 1962 and 1966.

In 1969, he joined Huachipato and in 1972 he played for Unión Española. Tito had an outstanding career as a player, in which he played two World Cups and was even one of the few nationals that went to play abroad at that time. In fact, between 1972 and 1974, the national gunner went to France to represent Lille.

In Chile he was champion with UC twice in the First Division (1961 and 1966). After retiring as a player Fouilloux went on to become a manager, serving as head coach of Huachipato and Colo-Colo.

He served as a sports commentator for Channel 13 in the 90s with Néstor Isella.

The world of football is mourning, with condolence messages pouring in on social media:

 

