Chile appoints ambassadors to UK, Finland

SANTIAGO – Chile has announced the appointment of two new ambassadors: David Gallagher Patrickson in the United Kingdom and Roberto Ubilla Quevedo in Finland, who have already received their respective blessings.

Gallagher Patrickson is a professor of Latin American Literature at the University of Oxford and a Fellow at St Antony’s College, Oxford. He was also director of the Morgan GrenFell International Investment Bank, while in 1984 he founded ASSET-Chile, a company dedicated to financial advisory services to Chilean and foreign companies specializing in mergers and acquisitions, international project financing, and strategic consulting.

Mr. Patrickson was currently a director of the Center for Public Studies (CEP) and part of its executive committee, a member of the board of the Chilean Council for International Relations and Director of the Cultural Heritage Corporation of Chile.

Roberto Ubilla Quevedo holds a degree in International Studies and a degree in Politics and International Affairs from the University of Santiago de Chile. In addition, he graduated from the Andrés Bello Diplomatic Academy and has a Master’s degree in Foreign Policy.

Mr. Ubilla, who served as chief of staff of the Director General of Foreign Policy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, previously held functions in the Directorate General of Consular Affairs and Immigration, in the Directorate of Bilateral Policy, Multilateral Affairs, in the Directorate of Planning , the Directorate of South America, the Directorate of International and Human Security and the Regional Coordination Directorate.

Meanwhile, in foreign relations he served in the embassies of Chile in Paraguay, the Philippines, Hungary and Mexico. In addition, he was Deputy General Consul of Chile in La Paz, Bolivia and of Chile in Toronto, Canada.