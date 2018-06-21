Three dead in New York strip mall shooting

NEW YORK – Three people were shot dead on Thursday in New York City’s northernmost borough of Bronx, police said.

A male and female, both 33 years old, were pronounced dead at the scene, while a 45-year-old female – believed to an innocent bystander – was hit in the back and later died at Jacobi Medical Center, tweeted @Citywide911, a site covering daily crime & fire incidents in the city, citing information from New York Police Department (NYPD).

Initial evidence suggests shooting stemmed from “large fight” in the parking lot of a strip mall, according to NYPD.

The shooting was reported around 9:45 a.m. Thursday near the corner of Castle Hill and Randall avenues.

There were no immediate arrests and motive for the shooting was not yet clear.

