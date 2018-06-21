Three dead in New York strip mall shooting

NEW YORK – Three people were shot dead on Thursday in New York City’s northernmost borough of Bronx, police said.

A male and female, both 33 years old, were pronounced dead at the scene, while a 45-year-old female – believed to an innocent bystander – was hit in the back and later died at Jacobi Medical Center, tweeted @Citywide911, a site covering daily crime & fire incidents in the city, citing information from New York Police Department (NYPD).

#breaking update (1/2): From NYPD on Bronx shooting earlier: All 3 people who were reported shot are dead. A male and female, both 33yrs old, were pronounced DOA. A 45 yro female–believed to an innocent bystander– was hit in the back and later died at Jacobi. — Citywide 911 (@Citywide911) June 21, 2018

#breaking update (2/2)- according to NYPD, initial evidence suggests shooting stemmed from "large fight" in the parking lot of a strip mall. The male and female who died at the scene were reportedly shot in the face and head, respectively. No arrests at this time. — Citywide 911 (@Citywide911) June 21, 2018

The shooting was reported around 9:45 a.m. Thursday near the corner of Castle Hill and Randall avenues.

There were no immediate arrests and motive for the shooting was not yet clear.