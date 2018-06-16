At least 17 killed in Bolivia bus crash

LA PAZ – At least 17 people were killed on Friday when a passenger bus crashed along a rural highway in southwest Bolivia.

Another 22 people were injured in the accident aboard a bus traveling between Cochabamba and Potosi, police in the town of Potosi said.

The bus, carrying 50 passengers, hit a hill allegedly for speeding. The impact left the passengers in the lower part of the bus tight.

Police commander Col. Vladimir Lazo said the injured were taken to the Bracamonte de Potosí hospital, while rescue workers retrieved bodies at the scene.

“We are carrying out an investigation to determine the causes of the accident, whether it was recklessness or mechanical failure,” said Lazo.

A preliminary police report said a speeding bus crashed into a boulder on the highway near Potosi.

According to the police report, the deceased are six women and 11 men, including the driver of the fleet and his relief.