Fondo Chile opens Call 2018 for civil society and public sector cooperation projects

SANTIAGO – For the seventh consecutive year, on June 10, the Chile Fund opens the Call 2018, for civil society organizations and government institutions to postulate projects focused on international cooperation for development, to be implemented in priority geographical areas for Chile’s International Cooperation Policy, including Latin America and the Caribbean, as well as Africa and the South Pacific, within the framework of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

The Chile Fund, or Fondo Chile, is a South-South Cooperation mechanism established by the Government of Chile, through the Chilean Agency for International Development Cooperation (AGCID) and the United Nations Development Program (UNDP), which has supported the execution of civil society projects and the public sector in countries of Latin America and the Caribbean, Africa and the South Pacific, aligned with the Chilean Policy of International Cooperation for Development and the Sustainable Development Goals of the 2030 Agenda.

The Chile Fund has provided financing for the execution of projects of civil society organizations since 2012, and since 2015 a second line of work has been included, especially focused on the public sector. These initiatives have been carried out within the framework of various thematic areas such as strengthening citizen participation, pre-school and basic education, gender equality, sustainable agriculture, food safety and security, inclusive rehabilitation and institutional strengthening, among others.

In the 2017 Call, 63 applications were received, of which 21% were selected. Of these, 9 projects are being executed by civil society organizations and another three by government institutions. It is estimated that through these 12 initiatives, it benefits about 15 thousand people: 8 thousand from Central America, nearly one thousand from the Caribbean and more than 6 thousand from South America.

In this new 2018 process, it will be possible to opt for a minimum financing of US$ 75,000 with a cap of US$ 250,000, with a deadline for its implementation between 12 and 24 months.

Those interested can download all the necessary material in the Calls section of the official website, with permanent information of the process on the websites and institutional social networks of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, AGCID and UNDP Chile.