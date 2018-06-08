Chile opens world’s southernmost solar power plant in Ñuble

CHILLÁN – Chilean government officials have inaugurated the 3-MW Las Palomas photovoltaic (PV) park in southern Ñuble province, in Bío Bío (VIII) region.

Located in the Tres Esquinas sector of the Bulnes district, the PV park, considered to be the southernmost in the world, required an approximate investment of USD 4.2 million (EUR 3.6m), the local government said on Wednesday.

According to the presidential delegate Martin Arrau, this solar farm will help Nuble attract investments in renewable, clean, low impact and community friendly energy.

The undersecretary of energy, Ricardo Irarrazabal, pointed out that Las Palomas proves it is possible to build a solar park in such southern latitudes.

The solar facility was developed by local company oEnergy.

It currently has four projects under construction, the firm’s general manager, Ricardo Sylvester, said.