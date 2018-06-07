UAE group to build Latam’s first and largest solar powered desalination project in Chile’s Atacama

SANTIAGO – UAE-based Almar Water Solutions, a specialist in the design, financing, operation and maintenance of water infrastructure, has joined hands with Chile-based Trends group of companies to develop one of the world’s largest solar powered SWRO project in the Atacama region of the South American country.

The project called ‘Enapac’ (abbreviaton for the spanish name “Energías y Aguas del Pacífico”) will be the first multiclient desalination plant in Chile besides being the largest in Latin America and the first large scale plant powered with photovoltaic energy and one of the most advanced projects in the world, combining reverse osmosis desalination with solar energy.

Enapac consists of a seawater desalination project for Atacama that will be supplied with it’s own source of photovoltaic energy.

With an estimated initial investment of $500 million Enapac will become the largest desalination plant in Chile and Latin America, with its maximum capacity of 2.600 l/s, stated Trend Industrial’s CEO Rodrigo Silva after singing the deal with Almar Water Solutions CEO Carlos Cosín.

Enapac has been for about a year in the process of environmental evaluation from Chilean authorities with positive advances, so a favorable resolution is expected during the second half of 2018, he noted.

On the deal, Cosín said this consolidates Almar’s interest in developing innovative and state-of-the-art technology projects combining desalination with solar energy, while at the same time sealing its commitment to the long-term success of the Enapac project.

If the proposal goes ahead, it will result in construction of one of the largest desalination plants in Chile, with peak capacity of 126,000 m3/d.