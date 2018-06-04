Finland’s Valmet announces first service center in Chile

CONCEPCIÓN – Finnish company Valmet, known for paper, pulp and energy industries, has decided to build a service center in Chile to further develop its local presence close to customers in South America, it said in a statement on Monday.

Valmet’s new service center will be located in Concepción province and it will be in operation by mid-2019.

The new center will focus on the manufacturing of spare parts and the recovery of equipment for the pulp, paper and fiberboard industries and it will employ about 55 people.

“With a strong forestry based economy, Chile is an important market area for Valmet with customers in the pulp, paper, board, tissue and energy industries,” said Celso Tacla, Area President, South America, at Valmet. “Valmet has consistently strengthened its operations and competences in the country. Now it became the time to go one step further to better serve our customers by making the decision to invest in the new Valmet Service Center in Concepción. With this step, we also show in concrete terms how serious we take our commitment to be close to our customers.”

Valmet’s new service center is in line with Valmet’s Shared Journey Forward service approach which aims to provide our customers the best service experience with our services offering for process reliability and to move their performance forward.

Besides the new service center that will be located in Concepción, Valmet has another three centers in South America all of them located in Brazil. Valmet has in total 120 service centers around the world.

The net sales of Espoo-based company in 2017 were approximately 3.1 billion euros.