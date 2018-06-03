10 killed in Mexico road crash

MEXICO CITY – At least 10 people were killed when a cargo truck slammed into a passenger bus on Saturday in central Mexico State, local police reported.

The accident, which left another 11 people injured, occurred in the vicinity of the northeastern town of Tepetlaoxtoc, at 32 km of a central highway connecting the cities of Texcoco and Calpulalpan, in central Tlaxcala state.

The cargo truck reportedly had break failure and rammed into the bus, killing eight passengers on site, the police said. Two other victims died on the way to hospital.

The truck was carrying construction materials, and the impact of the crash sent both vehicles off the highway.

The injured were taken to a hospital in Texcoco, police said.

Mexico State Governor Alfredo del Mazo posted a message on Twitter, saying he was arranging for officials to attend to the victims and their families.

Le envío mis condolencias a los familiares de las víctimas del accidente carretero ocurrido esta mañana en #Tepetlaoxtoc. He instruido al secretario de Gobierno, contactar y apoyar a los heridos y deudos. — Alfredo Del Mazo (@alfredodelmazo) June 2, 2018

“I send my condolences to the relatives of the victims of the highway accident that occurred this morning in Tepetlaoxtoc,” Del Mazo said.

Traffic was disrupted along the affected track and has gradually resumed after the rescue.