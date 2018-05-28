Guyana grants visa-free travel to UAE nationals

DUBAI – The United Arab Emirates (UAE) said Monday its citizens will be allowed to travel visa-free to Guyana, the state news agency WAM reported.

The announcement was made by the ministry of foreign affairs and international cooperation, saying that citizens with diplomatic, private and regular passports can obtain a visa to Guyana upon arrival at the airports.

The report quoted Ahmed Alham Al Dhaheri, assistant under-secretary for consular affairs at the ministry, as saying the UAE Embassy in Brasilia received a diplomatic note from the Guyanan Embassy in Brazil announcing the decision.

The initiative of Guyana, located on the northeast coast of South America, highlights the development of bilateral relations between the two countries and opens up “new horizons” for the country’s citizens for tourism, investment and trade, the report said.