Over 1,000 intersections in Santiago to get battery-operated traffic lights

SANTIAGO – A total of 1,041 traffic lights in the Santiago Metropolitan Region will be supported by external batteries, in order to operate autonomously in case of power outages.

This, in the framework of the technological improvement plan of traffic lights, was presented this week by the Minister of Transportation, Jose Luis Domínguez, the Mayor of the Metropolitan Region, Karla Rubilar, and the Mayor of Providence, Evelyn Matthei, in one of the corners of the commune that has this technology.

The program, which includes significant signalized intersections for the ordering of the city and characterized by high vehicular and pedestrian flows, will complete in August the installation of said external batteries or energy backup units that, in the event of power cuts due to temporary or accidental transit, will be kept running and connected to the Traffic Control Operative Unit.

“The implementation of these systems allows us to have a more prepared city before contingencies that occur more frequently during the winter and affect the mobility of people. For this reason, these traffic signals that have electrical autonomy, contribute to maintain the usual transfer times, improve road safety conditions and the synchronization of traffic lights online, “said Minister of Transportation, Jose Luis Dominguez.

The initiative, which had a total cost of US$1.140 million, was financed by the Ministry of Transport and Telecommunications, and the Regional Government. “We want that before a power cut the city and the traffic lights continue working as normal as possible. We are working for a friendlier city for all, with capacity to react to adverse situations. For the installation of these systems, places adjacent to health services, educational establishments, avenues with high traffic flow and where public transport circulates were prioritized, with the aim of supporting the displacement of all people in the face of electrical faults, “explained Mayor Karla Rubilar.

For its part, the mayor of Providence, Evelyn Matthei, stressed that “the implementation of these technological supports is vital to protect the safety of both pedestrians and cyclists and motorists. We hope that the work carried out by the Ministry of Transportation in conjunction with the administration will help us in Providencia to reduce accidents, be more prepared for possible power cuts and reduce road congestion in cases of emergency.”

Some of the main axes that have this technology are Gran Avenida, Departmental, San Pablo, Av. Matta, Manuel Rodriguez, Santa Rosa, Bandera, Senator Jaime Guzmán, Sucre, Greece, Ruta 5 Norte, Tobalaba, Colombia, Mapocho, Neptuno , Francisco Bilbao, Pocuro, Eliodoro Yáñez, Pedro Aguirre Cerda, Independence Avenue, Macul Avenue, Bonilla General, José Joaquín Prieto, Punta Arena, La Paz Ave., Las Industrias, among others.

Replacement for LED lighting

In addition, the initiative – in its final stage – contemplated the replacement of halogen lamps to LED, completing a total of 2,023 intersections in Santiago that operate with this technology.

The replacement of these devices allows generating significant savings in energy consumption, reducing this expense by 80%, compared to traditional halogen lamps.

At the same time, it increases the conditions of visibility and increases its useful life, since this type of lights last more than 3 thousand hours compared to traditional bulbs.