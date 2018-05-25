Piñera appoints new Chilean ambassadors

SANTIAGO – President Sebastián Piñera has appointed Rodrigo Fernández as Chile’s ambassador to Israel; Domingo Arteaga, Mexico; Germán Becker, Panama; Octavio Errázuriz, the Holy See; and Hernán Bascuñán, Sweden.

In addition, Juan Eduardo Eguiguren will represent the South American nation before the international organizations based in Geneva; and Eduardo Gálvez, before the World Trade Organization based in Geneva.

Rodrigo Fernández

Ambassador Fernández is a lawyer of the University of Chile and a graduate of the “Andrés Bello” Diplomatic Academy. He has served in the Embassies of Chile in Venezuela, the United States, Spain, Morocco, Lebanon, Belgium and the Consulate General of Chile in Miami.

In Chancery he has held functions in the Directorate of North America, Central America and the Caribbean; in the General Administrative Office; in the European Affairs Directorate; in the Directorate of Africa and the Middle East, of which he was Deputy Director.

Domingo Arteaga

Ambassador Arteaga studied Chemical Civil Engineering at the Pontifical Catholic University of Chile. Throughout his professional career he has served as general manager and partner of several companies. Between the years 2010 and 2014 he was Director of Metro S.A.

He has a broad political career, notorious for having been President of the Student Federation of the Pontificia Universidad Católica de Chile, as well as General Secretary, Vice President and member of the Political Committee of the Independent Democratic Union Party.

Germán Becker

Ambassador Becker is a Civil Engineer from the University of Chile and a Diploma in Finance from that same university.

He has been Deputy for the Region of La Araucanía for four terms and Councilman of the Municipality of Temuco. He was also Director of the Sports Club Green-Cross Temuco, Director of the Chamber of Commerce and Tourism of that city, regional president of National Renewal and Vice President for Chile of the Latin American Parliament.

Octavio Errázuriz

Ambassador Errázuriz has a Law Degree from the University of Chile and has postgraduate studies at the School of Government of the University of Virginia, United States.

He has worked in the Chilean Embassies in the United States and in the Permanent Mission of Chile in the United Nations. He has been Ambassador of Chile in Ecuador, the United States, Malaysia, China and the United Nations. He has also been Secretary of the Diplomatic Academy, Director of Bilateral Affairs, Director General of Foreign Policy, Advisor for Pacific Affairs and Director of Asia and Oceania.

Hernán Bascuñán

Ambassador Bascuñán is a lawyer from the University of Chile and graduated from the “Andrés Bello” Diplomatic Academy. In addition, he studied in the Foreign Service Program of the University of Oxford and is a Diplomate of Senior Management for Foreign Service Advisors of the Catholic University.

He has worked in the Embassies of Chile in the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United Kingdom and the Consulate General in Sao Paulo. In addition, he has worked in the Multilateral Policy Directorate, in the Cabinet of the Minister and the Undersecretary of Foreign Affairs, and in the Strategic Planning Directorate, of which he was the Deputy Director.

Juan Eduardo Eguiguren

Ambassador Eguiguren is an anthropologist at the University of Chile, graduated from the Diplomatic Academy and with post-graduate studies in International Relations at the London School of Economics.

He was Ambassador of Chile in Russia and has fulfilled diplomatic positions in Syria, Haiti, Bolivia and the United Kingdom. He was Counselor in the Chilean Mission to the United Nations and Alternate Representative to the Security Council. He was Alternate Permanent Representative to International Organizations and the United Nations Office in Geneva. In addition, he was Director of Multilateral Policy, Special Policy and was in charge of the Departments of the Environment and the UN.

Eduardo Gálvez

Ambassador Gálvez is a graduate of the Faculty of Law of the University of Chile and of the Diplomatic Academy “Andrés Bello”. Graduated from the Foreign Service Program of the University of Oxford and Master in International Relations at the School of Economics and Political Science of the University of London.

He has been Alternate Ambassador in the Chilean Mission to the United Nations and Ambassador of Chile in Finland. He worked at the Embassy of Chile in the United States, France and the United Kingdom. He was Deputy Director General for Multilateral and Global Affairs, Director of Multilateral Policy and Director of Planning.