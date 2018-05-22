Photo of the Day

May 22, 2018 Web Editor 0
Long Weekend at La Moneda: A child plays just outside the Palacio de La Moneda, in Santiago de Chile, on Monday. Every year, on the 21st of May, Chile celebrates the Naval Day to commemorate the May 21, 1879 Battle of Iquique against the Peruvian and Bolivian military alliance during the War of the Pacific which took place between 1879 and 1884. It is locally known as Día de las Glorias Navales, or the Battle of Iquique Day.–Photo by Mohsin Abbas/The Santiago Times Staff

