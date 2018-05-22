Chilean ambassador to UAE receives Independence Order

ABU DHABI – UAE ruler Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Tuesday conferred the Independence Order (First Class) on Jean-Paul Tarud Kuborn, Ambassador of Chile to the UAE, in recognition of the great efforts he exerted throughout his tenure to strengthening the friendly ties between the two countries in different fields.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, presented the Order to the Chilean diplomat while meeting him at his office at the ministry’s headquarters, the WAM reported.

Sheikh Abdullah congratulated the ambassador and commended the great role he played in boosting the relationship between the UAE and Chile across different fields and wished him a success.

The Chilean ambassador thanked President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and appreciated his policy and the pioneering role he is playing on the regional and international levels.

He also thanked all the government entities for their support and cooperation that made his job a success and strengthened the relationship between the two friendly countries.