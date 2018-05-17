Related Articles
UNESCO head Irina Bokova due in Chile next week
SANTIAGO – The director general of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), Irina Bokova, is to make an official visit to Chile next week. Bokova, who has been in charge of UNESCO […]
U.S. tightens travel, trade rules for Cuba
WASHINGTON – The United States has announced greater restrictions for Americans interested in doing business with Cuba and traveling to the Caribbean island. The tighter restrictions on U.S. travellers to Cuba will go into effect […]
The Santiago Times’ founding publisher Steve Anderson dies in Chile accident
SANTIAGO – Steve Anderson, the founding publisher of The Santiago Times, lost his life in a car accident in southern Chile. The 69-year-old was married and the father of a son, a university student. He […]