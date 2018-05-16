Photo of the Day

Related Articles
Chile qualify for U-17 Soccer World Cup in India
Brazil, Chile and Paraguay qualified for the U-17 FIFA World Cup to be held in India from the South American qualifying tournament in Chile. The teams from Brazil, Paraguay and Chile achieved their classification ticket […]
Brazil on high alert as Yellow fever death toll surpasses 200
RIO DE JANEIRO – The death toll caused by yellow fever in Brazil has surpassed 200, mainly in the southeastern states, said the Brazilian government. Since an outbreak in December 2016, yellow fever has killed […]
German court jails Chile Nazi doctor over child sex abuse
BERLIN – A German court on Tuesday sentenced a doctor who fled Chile to five years in prison for involvement in child sex abuse at a commune called Colonia Dignidad. The Krefeld court upheld a […]