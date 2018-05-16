Photo of the Day

May 16, 2018
Migrants queue outside the headquarters of Investigations Police of Chile (PDI) in Santiago, Chile, on May 16, 2018. Hundreds of people, mostly from Venezuela and Haiti, started flooding downtown Santiago on Tuesday night to get themselves registered with the police. Chile hosts more than a million foreigners, with around 300,000 of that number thought to be living illegally in the copper-rich South American country.–Photo by Ross Brown/The Santiago Times

