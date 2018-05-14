Bolivia, Iran discuss defense and IT cooperation

TEHRAN – Iran and Bolivia discussed to further cooperation in defense and technical sectors, according to Chief of Staff of Iran’s Armed Forces Major General Hossein Baqeri.

The Iranian top commander made the remarks in a meeting with the visiting Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces of Bolivia Admiral Yamil Octavio Borda Sosa in Iran’s capital Tehran.

The visit of the high-ranking Bolivian delegation to Tehran would hopefully lead to closer relations between the two countries’ armed forces and the two nations as well, Baqeri was quoted as saying by official IRNA news agency.

Iran sees Bolivia as a country resisting the U.S. ambitions, Baqeri said, adding that Iran respects the Bolivian armed forces which have made a lot of efforts to achieve the independence of that country.

He said that Sosa would also visit the Iranian Ministry of Defense to get acquainted with the potential of the armed forces.

For his part, the Bolivian official said the aim of his visit is to bring the two nations closer and to reach good mutual agreements.