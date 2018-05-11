Three of four Argentines opposed to ask for financial help from IMF

BUENOS AIRES – Three out of every four Argentines are against asking again for financial help from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), with an amount of US$30,000 million in loans, to appease the turbulence of the market and the rise of the dollar.

This was revealed by a survey conducted by the consultants D’Alessio IROL and Berensztein, published by the Infobae portal .

According to the same, 75% of the 1,077 people consulted believe that the measure announced on Tuesday by President Mauricio Macri is inadequate. 18% describe the decision as “adequate but resisted” and only 2% considered it “adequate”.

The poll reveals that one in three supporters of the ruling “Change” alliance understands that the measure is ungrateful but necessary. 66% attributed the rise of the dollar, which on Tuesday exceeded 23 pesos to finally close below that value, the government’s monetary policy.

Forty-four percent believe that it is due to the inability to reduce public spending and 32% think that the situation is caused by the external circumstantial circumstance. Always according to the poll, 50% of those consulted point to the government as the main responsible for the situation.

Thirty-nine percent transferred the blame to the previous Kirchner government and 11% to both administrations. Macri announced on Tuesday that he asked the IMF for help in a recorded television message amid strong turbulence in the markets.

According to the newspaper Clarín , the government will ask for “a floor of US$30,000 million” to the IMF, in a line of credit destined to avoid possible financing problems that could arise from the complications that affected the emerging markets in the last two weeks. Argentina in particular.”