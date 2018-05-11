Chile purchases 140,000 tons of Iranian crude oil

SANTIAGO – Chilean state-owned refiner ENAP has purchased 140,000 tons of Iranian crude for May loading in a rare move, according to Platts.

This is the first time Chile has imported Iranian crude in almost 18 months, according to data from S&P Global Platts trade flow software cFlow.

The Suezmax Monte Toledo was placed on subjects on a Kharg Island to Chile route for May 24-25 loading.

Chile mainly relies on crude oil imports from Brazil, Ecuador, Peru and Argentina but it also occasionally buys crude oil from Middle Eastern countries such as Iraq, Saudi Arabia and Kuwait.

Chile’s monthly crude imports have been in a range of 700,000-900,000 tons over the past year, according to Platts estimates.

State energy company ENAP is Chile’s sole oil refiner, which operates two refineries – Aconcagua and Biobio – with around 220,000 bpd of refining capacity.