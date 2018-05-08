LATAM announces new Santiago-Cusco flights

LIMA – LATAM Airlines Peru has announced that it will operate three weekly non-stop flights between Santiago de Chile and Cusco, commencing August 15th.

The route will be operated by an Airbus A319 aircraft, which holds a capacity for 144 passengers, offering a total of 45,051 seats per year.

Tickets are now on sale.

The LATAM Airlines Peru flight LA2366 will depart Santiago on Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday at 15:35, arriving in Cusco at 17:00 the same day.

The return flight (LA2367) will operate on the same days, departing Alejandro Velasco Astete International Airport at 08:25 and arriving in Santiago at 13:50 (local time).

Enrique Cueto, chief executive of LATAM Airlines Group, said: “From August we will proudly offer our first non-stop international flight to Cusco, the historic capital of Peru, as part of our commitment to offering unparalleled connectivity in Latin America and to the development of sustainable tourism in the region.

“With 24 new routes planned for 2018, we continue to bring the region’s remotest corners closer to the world.”

Located 3,399 metres above sea level in the Peruvian Andes, Cusco is the former capital of the Incan empire and is renowned for both its Incan and Spanish colonial architecture, becoming a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1983.

Its history, vibrant culinary scene and proximity to attractions such as the Sacred Valley of the Incas and the citadel of Machu Picchu draw visitors from around the world.

LATAM Airlines Peru has served Cusco from its Lima hub since 1999, operating up to 24 daily flights.

The Santiago-Cusco service will complement LATAM Airlines Peru’s new Cusco-Pisco, Cusco-Iquitos and Cusco-Trujillo flights, which will operate on a seasonal basis between July and November 2018, enabling passengers to travel directly between Peru’s principal tourist destinations without needing to connect via Lima.