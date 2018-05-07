Bolivia announces discovery of gigantic gas reservoir

LA PAZ – A new gas reservoir discovered in southern Bolivia has a production potential of 20 million cubic feet per day, according to the state-owned Yacimientos Petrolíferos Fiscales Bolivianos (YPFB).

The deposit is located in the Los Monos gas field in the department of Tarija, which was visited by the country’s president, Evo Morales last month. In his speech in front of the gas well, the president explained that each of the reservoir areas, the so-called Icla sand at 1,668 meters deep and Santa Rosa at 2,645, has an estimated potential of ten million cubic feet per day in each case. .

Prospecting is planned up to 3,000 meters, with an estimated investment of 19.4 million dollars, according to data from YPFB.

“We will continue to improve the gas reserves of the Bolivian people,” the president said, accompanied by Bolivian Hydrocarbons Minister Luis Alberto Sánchez and YPFB president Óscar Barriga.

If the potential of the new deposit is confirmed, the well would add about 0.12 trillion cubic feet in two reservoirs, with an expectation of reaching 0.5 in the entire field.

Next year, two more wells will be completed, with production between 50 and 70 million cubic feet per day, equivalent to between 7 and 13% of the country’s domestic gas consumption, according to the state company.