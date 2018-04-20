WTTC Global Summit 2018: Argentina’s Macri recognized as first World Leader for Travel & Tourism

BUENOS AIRES – Argentina’s President Mauricio Macri has been recognized by the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) at its first World Leader for Travel & Tourism.

The recognition was announced at the opening ceremony of the two-day 2018 WTTC Global Summit which concluded yesterday in Buenos Aires.

The WTTC World Leaders for Travel & Tourism initiative recognizes serving Heads of State or Government who have shown exceptional support for the sector during their term of office, both within their own country and at the global level.

Since taking office in 2015, President Macri has championed the Travel & Tourism industry by transforming aviation, investing in infrastructure, and putting in place fiscal policies which support business growth and stability. In his speech to the World Economic Forum in January 2018, President Macri highlighted the economic potential for tourism in Argentina, particularly in the north of the country and where significant investment is planned.

In 2017 in Argentina there were a million more air passengers than in 2016, and hotel occupancies the highest ever. According to WTTC data, last year contribution from the Travel & Tourism sector to Argentina’s GDP grew one and a half times faster than the wider economy, showing how the focus on Travel & Tourism is bringing economic benefits and jobs across Argentina.

Gloria Guevara Manzo, President and CEO of WTTC, commented: “President Macri has demonstrated great commitment to the Travel & Tourism sector and we are proud to recognize the President as our first WTTC world Leader for Travel & Tourism. His clear message of Argentina being ‘open for business’ has benefited tourism enormously“

She added that ”president Macri has set the standard for best practice in global leadership within the Travel & Tourism industry as his policies have facilitated continuous growth and economic development within Argentina. Moreover, his leadership extends to the Presidency of the G20 and we thank him for his support for our sector in that forum. On behalf of WTTC and our members, thank you and congratulations.”