World’s first 3D-printed house built in 18 days by a robot

NANTES – Researchers have unveiled the world’s first 3D-printed house in the French city of Nantes, with the first tenants due to move in by June.

Academics at the University of Nantes who led the project said it was the first house built for human habitation using a robot 3D-printer – BatiPrint3D – within 18 days.

The robot, known as BatiPrint3D, uses a special polymer material that should keep the building insulated effectively for a century.

The 95 square meter (1000 square feet), five-room house will be allocated to a local family which qualifies for social housing, according to the 3DPrint.com.

The Y-shaped home is equipped with multiple sensors that monitor air quality, humidity and temperature, as well as equipment to evaluate and analyze the thermal properties of the building.

Researchers believe this technology will enable tenants to save on energy costs.

Authorities in Nantes are planning further 3D-printed building projects, including a public reception building and a housing estate.