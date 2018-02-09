Peru’s largest solar park starts operations

LIMA – Enel Green Power (EGP) Perú has begun commercial operations of its 145MW Rubí solar photovoltaic park in southern Moquegua.

With more than 560,000 photovoltaic panels that will produce 144.48 MW of effective power, the US$165m solar plant will become the largest power plant of this type in Peru, said the Supervisory Body for Investment in Energy and Mining (Osinergmin).

Specialists from Osinergmin carried out a pre-operational supervision in the solar panel plant to verify compliance with the contractual commitments of the concessionaire Enel Green Power Peru.

“As part of our duties, we have supervised the timely compliance of the conditions of the contract signed between the concessionaire and the Peruvian State, in order to make this investment efficient and safe. In this way we contribute to the development of renewable energies in the country, “said Daniel Schmerler Vainstein, president of Osinergmin, who highlighted Peru’s potential in electricity generation through renewable sources such as solar and wind.

Osinergmin reported that the Rubí power generation plant uses the sun’s rays through photovoltaic panels to convert that energy into electrical power, but also has the capacity to convert the direct current produced by the photovoltaic panels into alternating current.

All this current is entered into the Peruvian high voltage electricity system, so that energy reaches all households in the country.