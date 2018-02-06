Yingli secure contract for 146MW solar projects in Chile

SANTIAGO – The Yingli Green Energy, one of the world’s leading solar panel manufacturers, has secured an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract from Jenner Renewables for solar projects totalling 146MW in Chile, the company said in a statement.

The deal covers 12 ground-mounted plants, with the total capacity of 146MW, in the South American country to be built in two phases.

According to the agreement, the project is divided in 2 phases: Cluster 1 includes 4 PV plants and the construction will begin in February 2018 with expected operation by June 2018; Cluster 2, including 8 PV plants, will begin by the completion of Cluster 1.

As the EPC contractor and exclusive solar panel supplier for the project, Yingli will supply its multicrystalline modules type YL325P-35B. Upon completion, each PV plant is anticipated to avoid 20.8 tons of CO2 per year.

Yingli chairman and chief executive Liansheng Miao said: “We are proud to partner with Jenner Renewables on such a significant project, which is the largest EPC project that Yingli undertook independently.”

Jenner Renewables founder and chief executive Jorge Calvet said: “This is part of our renewable energy pipeline of 1500MW, which we intend to develop over the next three-four years in Chile, Mexico, Colombia, Argentina and other countries in the region.”

Headquartered in Baoding, China, Yingli Green Energy has more than 20 regional subsidiaries and branch offices and has distributed more than 20 GW solar panels to customers worldwide.