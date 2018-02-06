Photo of the Day

'Get in Line'

February 6, 2018 Web Editor 0
People queue outside Chile’s Immigration Department office in San Antonio, Santiago, in scorching heat. Chile has become more attractive to working immigrants elsewhere in South America because of its stronger economy, but a lack of housing and programs to handle the flood of immigrants force people to cram into overcrowded apartments, or to live in slums or on the streets.–Photo by Mohsin Abbas/The Santiago Times

