Enap plans wind farm in Punta Arenas for more alternative energy

SANTIAGO – Magallanes Region in the extreme south of Chile is taking advantage of its weather conditions and will convert its wind gusts into energy. With some six million dollars from the National Fund for Regional Development and in coordination with Chilean government owned oil company Enap, a wind farm will be installed in Cabo Negro during the second half of the year.

The plan begins with three turbines, 80 meters tall and which should jointly contribute some 10 MW equivalent to the consumption of 6,000 homes, and an annual production of 39.420 MW. The generated power will be interconnected to the Punta Arenas grid with the Pecket Energy distribution company.

Authorities recalled that Punta Arenas back in 2013 following on Argentina’s decision to cut gas supplies, and with local deposits running out was heading for a major heating and energy emergency. However Enap drilled successfully and has ensured the region gas for the next twenty years, but with alternative energy the horizon is now as far ahead as 2040.

In effect with the first stage of the Cabo Negro wind farm, the 2% alternative energy contribution can be expected to increase to 18% of local consumption, making Punta Arenas one of the leading cities in Chile in such an option.

The head of Enap Magallanes Ramiro Parra said that the alternative energy options mean more power security for the region, and in not too distant future, advantage could be taken from tide levels, which like wind is another reliable and permanent source.

Parra thanked the national government for its funds’ contribution which has enabled to overcome the energy situation and anticipated that in the second half of the year, “we will be preparing the ground and begin construction, meaning that in the first quarter of 2019 we should have the wind farm in production”.–MercoPress