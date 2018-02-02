PBSC launches new bike-sharing service in South America’s largest city

SÃO PAULO – The people in Brazil are gearing up to welcome unprecedented levels of excellence as the first solar-powered stations and hundreds of bikes hit the pavement in some of the most strategic areas of São Paulo this week.

PBSC, the leading global provider of bike sharing solutions and sustainable urban mobility pioneer, has kicked off the rollout of an initial network of 2,600 bikes and 260 solar-powered stations to be spread across the South American’s largest city.

A pioneer city on a number of fronts and an exceptionally vibrant cultural and economic capital, São Paulo was among the very first South American cities to implement a large-scale bike sharing network as part of its vision for ultramodern and interconnected urban mobility. Today, this thriving city enters a new age as Itaú Unibanco, tembici. and PBSC Urban Solutions – world leader in sustainable mobility solutions – take their project into a whole new technological era.

By early spring, a first phase of the system will be in full operation by tembici., known for their expertise in managing successful bike share projects in South America. Not only will the new network be extremely accessible through various payment and unlocking options such as a smartphone application, cash payments at designated sales points, Bilhete Unico card and credit card payments directly at the docking terminals, more bikes will be added and made available at major public transit hubs as the scheme continues to expand. Ideal for citizens, tourists, occasional riders and urban explorers, PBSC’s new system will have something for everyone!

A Bike FIT for Brazilians

A bright orange version of the FIT bike, the lightest member of PBSC’s family of bikes, was selected for its smart ergonomics and sleek and modern look, providing an optimal riding experience for all types of cyclists. The bike is fully adapted to the daily reality of this lovely city, not to mention its durability which will help ensure sustainability as South America’s largest metropolis, let alone the world’s third most populous urban area, begins to include the FIT in its daily commute.

This rollout represents the second and most major milestone of a country-wide initiative to bring the most modern bike sharing experience to tens of millions of Brazilians across the nation’s largest cities.

“While Brazil is the fifth-largest country in the world, 86% of its population lives in urban areas, making bike sharing one of the most efficient and healthy ways for locals to get around,” said Luc Sabbatini, the chief executive officer of PBSC Urban Solutions.

“The PBSC team could not be more excited and proud to further its alliance with tembici. and Itaú Unibanco by providing the 20 plus millions of the Greater São Paulo area, as well as its millions of annual visitors, with a clean mobility alternative and an experience that everyone can love and enjoy!”

According to Sérgio Avelleda, Municipal Secretary of Mobility and Transportation of São Paulo, the new bike sharing program benefits mobility in all regions of the city of São Paulo. “Mayor Joao Doria’s administration values active mobility. The new program of shared bikes will favor the use of bicycles with multiple operators, with access through “Bilhete Unico” (Sao Paulo’s unified transportation fare), and addition of bicycles in the peripheral region of the city. This is a very successful public policy.”

Unlike dockless shared bikes, which are often found scattered around the city, PBSC bikes have proven their efficiency, reliability and sustainability. They are intelligently integrated in city planning initiatives and public transit systems, while being systematically available in strategically positioned solar-powered stations. Robust, nimble and designed with the end-user in mind, PBSC’s bikes offer an optimal riding experience for all.