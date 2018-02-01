VIDEO: Ex-Chilean tennis star Marcelo Rios insults journalists at Davis Cup training

SANTIAGO – Former world No. 1 tennis player Marcelo Ríos risks a harsh punishment from the International Tennis Federation after he insulted a group of journalists who came to cover Davis Cup training on Wednesday.

‘El Chino’, who is serving as the assistant captain of Chile’s Davis Cup squad, was approached by a group of journalists following a practice session, when he shot back rudely.

Esta bien que sea especial el Chino Rios pero esto es una falta de respeto a los periodistas y a la gente. pic.twitter.com/DyaJDrsz2J — Rodrigo Ried (@vaqueroried) January 31, 2018

“As my personal friend Diego Maradona says, I don’t speak to reporters… you all s**k at it,” the 42-year-old said (translated).

Visibly taken aback, the reporters gave it another try before Rios interrupted, “You can all keep su***ng.”

The Chilean Journalists Association decided to denounce the member of the technical staff of the Chilean Davis Cup team, Marcelo Ríos , before the International Tennis Federation (ITF) for his insults to members of the press that covers the series before Ecuador.

Through a statement, the organization says that “faced with the inexcusable conduct of Marcelo Ríos Mayorga, a member of the technical staff of the Davis Cup team, the Chilean Journalists Association today filed a formal complaint with the International Tennis Federation, to demand the application of its disciplinary regulations to those who have committed a serious offense “.

Rios risks being sanctioned under the regulatory concept of “aggravated conduct”, which tries to control situations where team members offend others, having as possible penalties a suspension or disqualification for life for Davis Cup, among others.

Subsequently, the Circle of Sports Journalists (CPD) confirmed that they also sent a letter to the ITF, requesting a sanction for Ríos, although they also added to the Chilean Tennis Federation (Fetech) “for their passive behavior in the face of these events”.

Rios became No. 1 at the age of 22 for six weeks after conquering Andre Agassi in a captivating performance on Key Biscayne to become the first South American to rise to the top of the ATP rankings.

In 2002, he gave his final Grand Slam appearance at Australian Open quarterfinals, and after a long absence from the Tour due to injury, he officially announced his retirement in 2004.