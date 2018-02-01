Chinese firm to build 300 MWp solar park in Brazil

BRASILIA – Chinese company Ced Prometheus has announced it will invest USD 330 million in a 300-MWp solar power plant in the Mato Grosso state of Brazil.

The park will be located in the municipality of Chapada dos Guimaraes, supplying clean power for the industrial sector, the local government said on Wednesday during the signature of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for the project, according to Renewables Now.

The investment in the development, acquisition, engineering and construction of the photovoltaic (PV) project will be 100% private. About 300 direct and indirect jobs will be created in the region.