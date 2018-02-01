Argentina defender Insaurralde joins Chile’s Colo Colo

SANTIAGO – Former Argentina center-back Juan Insaurralde has joined Colo Colo for the 2018 season, the Chilean club said on Wednesday.

The 33-year-old, who parted ways with Boca Juniors a day before, was presented to the media after passing a routine medical in capital Santiago.

“I come with great enthusiasm and I thank the club for allowing me to wear the shirt of the biggest team in Chile,” said Insaurralde, who has been capped twice for Argentina’s national team.”

“When they told me about the possibility of coming, I did not doubt it and that’s why everything was so fast. Everything that Colo Colo represents in Chile and South America made me not hesitate to come here.”

Insaurralde joins goalkeeper Brayan Cortes and midfielder Carlos Carmona as Colo Colo’s 2018 arrivals.