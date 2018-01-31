Logging truck burnt in Arauco attack

SANTIAGO – A logging truck was attacked and burnt on Wednesday morning in Contulmo, in the Province of Arauco, in the Biobío Region.

According to Soy Chile, the event was recorded on Route P60 at 300 meters from the regional limit, where the masked men intercepted the vehicle that was burned.

As explained by Major Enzo Fuentes, prefect of the Arauco Prefecture, ” unknown individuals attacked a truck, cut trees which caused the driver to stop being rammed by the subjects.”

In addition, on the scene of the events were found pamphlets “alluding to the Mapuche cause, which belong to the Weichan Auka Mapu organization.”