Chilean lawmakers to visit India next week

SANTIAGO – Seven Chilean parliamentarians will be visiting India from February 5 to 9, with a focus on trade and investment, astronomy, women’s issues and technology.

The lawmakers, who are invited by Lok Sabha speaker Sumitra Mahajan, will be meeting several senior ministers and officials, including Commerce and Industry Minister Suresh Prabhu and Minister for Women Empowerment Maneka Gandhi, the Financial Express reported.

Both countries are in discussions to finalize phytosanitary requirements for the export of avocados, walnuts and blueberries from Chile and the import of mango, coco peat and pomegranate from India, according to Anita Nayar, ambassador of India to Chile.

The parliamentarians’ visit will be followed by the India-LAC meetings that will take place in Santiago, Chile later this year.

There are 24 Indian companies/representative offices based in Chile. From 1974 to 2012, India has invested a total of $27.1 million in Chile, basically in mining and IT. Many Indian companies recently entered the Chilean market through acquisition of Chilean companies or through joint ventures/collaborations.