Chilean midfielder Carlos Carmona joins Colo Colo

SANTIAGO – Chile’s midfielder Carlos Carmona has joined Santiago giants Colo Colo after agreeing to a three-year contract with the reigning Chilean champions.

The 30-year-old passed a medical exam in the Chilean capital over the weekend after parting ways with U.S. club Atlanta United, Colo Colo said on their official website.

“I’m happy to have arrived at a club like Colo Colo,” Carmona said. “To play in a big club like this was one of my remaining career goals. I’m very happy to be returning to Chile.”

Carmona has not played in Chile since 2008, having spent nine seasons in Italy before his 12-month spell with Atlanta.

He is Colo Colo’s second new signing this year, joining former Deportes Iquique goalkeeper Brayan Cortes.