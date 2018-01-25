‘Beauty of Universe’ conquers Antarctica

SANTIAGO – In a first for beauty contests, the flag of the international beauty contest “Beauty of Universe” conquered Peak Vinson (4,892 m) – the highest mountain peak in Antarctica, included in the international program “7 peaks”.

The expedition to Antarctica started on December 25, 2017 from Moscow via the Chilean city of Punta Arenas. On the New Year, the expedition met in Antarctica. The competition flag for the Vinson Peak was raised on January 6, 2018.

All members of the expedition left Antarctica and successfully reached the intermediate point Punta Arenas. Now the flag of the contest is in Chile.

Organizers of the contest personally thanked the legendary guide and professional alpinist of the club “7 Summits”, Alexander Abramov, as well as climber Irina Zisman. Thanks to them, the flag of the contest could be on the most mysterious continent of our Earth – Antarctica.

The general producer of the competition, Leonid Khromov, plans to raise the flag of the contest to all the 7 highest peaks of the continents, including personally on Mount Elbrus (the expedition is planned for the summer of 2018) and on Mount Everest (the expedition is planned for April 2019).

The international jury of the contest will be finally determined in the first half of 2018, which will consist of famous people of Russia and other countries, including Anna Muminova from Tajikistan (holder of the title Beauty of Universe 2017), Leonid Khromov from Russia (President, Producer and Chairman of the jury of the contest Beauty of Universe), Elena Kozub from Russia (the owner of the title Queen of Runet 2015).

In addition to international recognition, the winner of the contest will receive a cash prize and gifts from sponsors for a total of $50,000 (USD), the title Beauty of Universe 2018, the crown of the winner, as well as gifts from sponsors and partners of the contest.

Finalists who took 2nd and 3rd places are given the titles Second Beauty of Universe 2018 and Third Beauty of Universe 2018 respectively.

Those wishing to enter can register here.