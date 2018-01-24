Evo Morales reverses ban on evangelism in Bolivia

LIMA – Bolivia’s president Evo Morales has revoked the country’s ban on evangelism, which was put into law last month.

President Evo Morales announced on Twitter that the government will repeal the penal code that criminalized evangelism and put restrictions on religious freedom.

Hemos decidido abrogar el Código del Sistema Penal para evitar confusiones y que la derecha deje de conspirar y no tenga argumentos para generar desestabilización en el país, con desinformación y mentiras. Enviaremos una carta a la Asamblea Legislativa en los próximos días. — Evo Morales Ayma (@evoespueblo) January 21, 2018

He tweeted: “We have decided to repeal the Criminal System Code to avoid confusion… and have no arguments, to generate destabilization in the country…

“We will send a letter to the Legislative Assembly in the coming days.”

The amendments to Article 88 declared that “whoever recruits, transports, deprives of freedom or hosts people with the aim of recruiting them to take part in armed conflicts or religious or worship organizations will be penalized 7 to 12 years of imprisonment”.

The Presidential order came after protests by Christians in the Latin American nation.