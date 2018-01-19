Foreign Office director in Chile to discuss UK’s exit and transition process

SANTIAGO – The Foreign Office Director of the Economic Diplomacy Directorate, Hugh Elliot is currently in Chile on a two-day visit to discuss the UK’s transition process from the European Union with the Chilean Government.

Mr. Elliot is the UK’s government main interlocutor for the transition program of agreements and third countries.

During his stay in the country, Hugh will discuss the British transition process to exit the EU and explain the UK’s approach to both the Chilean public and private sector.

In line with the engagement by the Department for Exiting the European Union (DEXEU), Mr. Elliott is travelling to several countries around the world to help inject momentum into the transition process with host governments, making contact with the key stakeholders in order to move the program forward at an overarching level.

While in Chile, Hugh Elliott will call on Under-Secretary of Foreign Affairs Mr. Edgardo Riveros and officers of the Economic Relations Directorate of the Chilean Ministry of Foreign Affairs. He will also participate in the panel “Economy in a Changing World” at the British Residence, as well as a meeting with EU Ambassadors posted in Chile and a working lunch with prominent Chilean businessmen and representatives of the economic sector.

Hugh Elliott joined the Foreign and Commonwealth Office in 1989. A specialist in the EU and the Hispanic world, he has served in a variety of roles in London and at British Embassies overseas, including in Madrid, Buenos Aires and Paris. From 2006 to 2013, he worked at Anglo American plc, where he was Head of Government Relations. He moved to become Director, Europe in April 2017 and moved to his current position in November 2017.–MercoPress