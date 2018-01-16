This interactive map allows people to take a tour with Pope Francis in Chile

SANTIAGO – Pope Francis has started the 22nd trip abroad of his papacy after arriving in Chilean capital Santiago late on Monday.

Pope Francis arrives in Chile amid threats and protests

The Argentine pontiff was greeted by outgoing President Michelle Bachelet and thousands of faithful.

The one-week visit will also take in Peru.

Here is an interactive map of the Pope’s visit to Chile, where you will find the program of activities in the cities of Santiago, Temuco, and Iquique.