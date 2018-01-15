Full schedule of Pope’s visit to Chile, Peru

SANTIAGO – Pope Francis in on his way to Chile.

An Alitalia Boeing 777-200 ER took off from Rome’s Fiumincino-Leonardo da Vinci airport with the pope on board at 8:55 on Monday.

The Argentine pontiff is set to arrive in Santiago after a flight of almost 16 hours at 20:10 local time, just after midnight in Italy. The one-week visit, the 22nd trip abroad of Francis’s papacy and the sixth involving Latin America, will also take in Peru.

Prior to Pope’s visit to Chile, the Vatican released the details of Pope Francis’ first apostolic journey to Latin America countries.

According to Vatican officials, some of his themes on the trip will include the environment and the plight of indigenous peoples. In Pope Francis tradition, he will be meeting with his Jesuit brothers and Catholic bishops, but also the poor, the vulnerable, youth groups and indigenous communities.

Here is the full program of the first Latin American pontiff’s visit from the 15th to 22 January 2018 includes meetings with political and Church leaders and holy masses in both Chile and Peru.

Chile

Monday January 15, 2018

ROME-SANTIAGO

08:00 Departure by plane from Rome / Fiumicino to Santiago

20:10 Arrival at Santiago International Airport, followed by a Welcome Ceremony

21:00 Arrival of the Holy Father at the Apostolic Nunciature

Tuesday, January 16, 2018

SANTIAGO

08:20 Meeting with authorities, civil society and the diplomatic corps in the Palacio de la Moneda

09:00 Courtesy visit to the president in the Salon Azul of the Palacio de la Moneda

10:30 Holy Mass in Parque O’Higgins

16:00 Short visit to the Santiago Women’s Penitential Center

17:15 Meeting with priests, religious, and seminarians in the Cathedral of Santiago

18:15 Meeting with bishops in the Sacristy of the Cathedral

19:15 Private visit to the sanctuary by San Alberto Hurtado, SJ

Private meeting with the priests of the Society of Jesus

Wednesday, January 17, 2018

SANTIAGO-TEMUCO-SANTIAGO

08:00 Departure by plane from Santiago airport to Temuco

10:30 Holy mass in Maquehue Airport

12:45 Lunch with archaeologists in the “Madre de la Santa Cruz” house

15:30 Departure by plane from Temuco airport to Santiago

17:00 Arrival at Santiago Airport

17:30 Meeting with young people

18:30 Transfer by car to the Pontifical Catholic University of Chile

19:00 Visit to Pontificial Catholic University of Chile

Thursday 18 January 2018

SANTIAGO-IQUIQUE-LIMA

08:05 Departure by plane from Santiago airport to Iquique

10:35 Arrival at Iquique International Airport

11:30 Holy mass in Campus Lobito

14:00 Lunch with Oblate Fathers

16:45 Arrival at Iquique Airport – Farewell Ceremony

17:05 Departure from Iquique airport to Lima

PERU

Thursday 18 January 2018

SANTIAGO-IQUIQUE-LIMA

17:20 Arrival at Lima Airport

Friday, January 19, 2018

LIMA-PUERTO MALDONADO-LIMA

08:30 Meeting with authorities, civil society and the diplomatic corps in the Courtyard of Honor

09:00 Courtesy visit to the President in the Salon of the Ambassadors at the Palacio de Gobierno

09:55 Departure by plane from Lima to Puerto Maldonado

11:45 Arrival at Puerto Maldonado Airport

12:00 Meeting with the amazon people in the Coliseo Regional Madre de Dios

13:15 Lunch with representatives of the Amazonian people

15:45 Visit to Hogar House

16:50 Departure by plane to Lima

18:40 Arrival at Lima airport

19:00 Private meeting with members of the Society of Jesus in the church of San Pedro

Saturday 20 January 2018

LIMA-TRUJILLO-LIMA

07:40 Departure by plane to Trujillo

09:10 Arrival at Trujillo airport

10:00 Holy mass

12:15 Visit in Pope mobile to the district “Buenos Aires”

15:00 Short visit to the Cathedral

15:30 Meeting with priests, religious, seminarians in SS. Carlos AND Marcelo College

16:45 Marian Celebration in the Plaza de Armas

18:15 Departure by plane to Lima

19:40 Arrival at Lima airport

Sunday, January 21, 2018

LIMA-ROME

09:15 Prayer with contemplative religious in the Sanctuary of the Señor de los Milagros

10:30 Prayer to reliques of Peruvian saints in the Cathedral of Lima

10:50 Meeting with bishops in the Archbishop’s Palace

12:00 Angelus in the Plaza de Armas

12:30 Lunch and Prayer in Apostolic Nunciature

16:15 Holy Mass in the Air Base “Las Palmas”

18:30 Arrive at the airport – Farewell Ceremony

18:45 Departure by plane to Rome / Ciampino

Monday, January 22, 2018

ROME