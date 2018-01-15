Full schedule of Pope’s visit to Chile, Peru

SANTIAGO – Pope Francis in on his way to Chile.
An Alitalia Boeing 777-200 ER took off from Rome’s Fiumincino-Leonardo da Vinci airport with the pope on board at 8:55 on Monday.
The Argentine pontiff is set to arrive in Santiago after a flight of almost 16 hours at 20:10 local time, just after midnight in Italy. The one-week visit, the 22nd trip abroad of Francis’s papacy and the sixth involving Latin America, will also take in Peru.
Prior to Pope’s visit to Chile, the Vatican released the details of Pope Francis’ first apostolic journey to Latin America countries.
According to Vatican officials, some of his themes on the trip will include the environment and the plight of indigenous peoples. In Pope Francis tradition, he will be meeting with his Jesuit brothers and Catholic bishops, but also the poor, the vulnerable, youth groups and indigenous communities.
Here is the full program of the first Latin American pontiff’s visit from the 15th to 22 January 2018 includes meetings with political and Church leaders and holy masses in both Chile and Peru.
Chile
Monday January 15, 2018
ROME-SANTIAGO
08:00 Departure by plane from Rome / Fiumicino to Santiago
20:10 Arrival at Santiago International Airport, followed by a Welcome Ceremony
21:00 Arrival of the Holy Father at the Apostolic Nunciature
Tuesday, January 16, 2018
SANTIAGO
08:20 Meeting with authorities, civil society and the diplomatic corps in the Palacio de la Moneda
09:00 Courtesy visit to the president in the Salon Azul of the Palacio de la Moneda
10:30 Holy Mass in Parque O’Higgins
16:00 Short visit to the Santiago Women’s Penitential Center
17:15 Meeting with priests, religious, and seminarians in the Cathedral of Santiago
18:15 Meeting with bishops in the Sacristy of the Cathedral
19:15 Private visit to the sanctuary by San Alberto Hurtado, SJ
Private meeting with the priests of the Society of Jesus
Wednesday, January 17, 2018
SANTIAGO-TEMUCO-SANTIAGO
08:00 Departure by plane from Santiago airport to Temuco
10:30 Holy mass in Maquehue Airport
12:45 Lunch with archaeologists in the “Madre de la Santa Cruz” house
15:30 Departure by plane from Temuco airport to Santiago
17:00 Arrival at Santiago Airport
17:30 Meeting with young people
18:30 Transfer by car to the Pontifical Catholic University of Chile
19:00 Visit to Pontificial Catholic University of Chile
Thursday 18 January 2018
SANTIAGO-IQUIQUE-LIMA
08:05 Departure by plane from Santiago airport to Iquique
10:35 Arrival at Iquique International Airport
11:30 Holy mass in Campus Lobito
14:00 Lunch with Oblate Fathers
16:45 Arrival at Iquique Airport – Farewell Ceremony
17:05 Departure from Iquique airport to Lima
PERU
Thursday 18 January 2018
SANTIAGO-IQUIQUE-LIMA
17:20 Arrival at Lima Airport
Friday, January 19, 2018
LIMA-PUERTO MALDONADO-LIMA
08:30 Meeting with authorities, civil society and the diplomatic corps in the Courtyard of Honor
09:00 Courtesy visit to the President in the Salon of the Ambassadors at the Palacio de Gobierno
09:55 Departure by plane from Lima to Puerto Maldonado
11:45 Arrival at Puerto Maldonado Airport
12:00 Meeting with the amazon people in the Coliseo Regional Madre de Dios
13:15 Lunch with representatives of the Amazonian people
15:45 Visit to Hogar House
16:50 Departure by plane to Lima
18:40 Arrival at Lima airport
19:00 Private meeting with members of the Society of Jesus in the church of San Pedro
Saturday 20 January 2018
LIMA-TRUJILLO-LIMA
07:40 Departure by plane to Trujillo
09:10 Arrival at Trujillo airport
10:00 Holy mass
12:15 Visit in Pope mobile to the district “Buenos Aires”
15:00 Short visit to the Cathedral
15:30 Meeting with priests, religious, seminarians in SS. Carlos AND Marcelo College
16:45 Marian Celebration in the Plaza de Armas
18:15 Departure by plane to Lima
19:40 Arrival at Lima airport
Sunday, January 21, 2018
LIMA-ROME
09:15 Prayer with contemplative religious in the Sanctuary of the Señor de los Milagros
10:30 Prayer to reliques of Peruvian saints in the Cathedral of Lima
10:50 Meeting with bishops in the Archbishop’s Palace
12:00 Angelus in the Plaza de Armas
12:30 Lunch and Prayer in Apostolic Nunciature
16:15 Holy Mass in the Air Base “Las Palmas”
18:30 Arrive at the airport – Farewell Ceremony
18:45 Departure by plane to Rome / Ciampino
Monday, January 22, 2018
ROME