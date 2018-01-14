Peru earthquake: At least 2 dead, 17 missing, dozens injured (VIDEO)

LIMA – A strong magnitude 7.3 earthquake struck the coast of southern Peru on Sunday morning, leaving two dead, 17 missing and several dozen injured, while causing homes and roads to collapse.

The epicenter was 25 miles (40 kilometers) south-southwest of the small town of Acari in the Arequipa district. It was centered 22 miles (36 kilometers) below the surface, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS).

Arequipa Gov. Yamila Orosio tweeted that at least one person was killed and that there were reports of power outages and collapsed adobe structures.

Hasta este momento

1 fallecido, +de 20 heridos.Todos están siendo atendidos. Vías vecinales obstruidas. Viviendas afectadas (estamos validando cifras)

Gore cuenta con maquinaria en la zona q ya está interviniendo en vías. Estaremos trasladando carpas y frazadas en las ss horas — Yamila Osorio (@yamilaosorio) January 14, 2018

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said that “hazardous tsunami waves are forecast for some coasts.” A statement says that tsunami waves reaching 0.3 meters to one meter “above the tide level are possible for some coasts of Peru.” It also says waves are forecast to be less than 0.3 meters for the coasts of Chile.

National Weather Service officials also claimed there is a tsunami risk, around 186 miles from the centre.

Peru is located in the Ring of Fire, an area in the Pacific Ocean prone to earthquakes and volcanic eruptions.

Peru has become a tourist and backpacker hotspot, especially for Britons hoping to see ancient Incan city Machu Picchu and part of the Amazon rainforest.

The infamous area is made up of volcanoes, ocean trenches, mountain trenches and hydrothermal vents. It is known for being a hive for volcanic eruptions.

Pope Francis is due to visit the country next week.