Chile inaugurates 100-MW solar park to power Metro de Santiago (VIDEO)

SANTIAGO – Chile’s President Michelle Bachelet on Thursday inaugurated the 100-MW El Pelicano solar power plant, which will supply electricity to the capital’s subway system, Metro de Santiago.

The photovoltaic (PV) facility will cover about 42% of the electricity consumption of Metro de Santiago’s transport infrastructure.

With 254,888 solar panels, the PV park spreads over an area of 174 hectares and its output is enough to power 120,000 local homes.

En el #PresidenciaAlDía de hoy, la Pdta. @mbachelet inaugura la planta fotovoltaica “El Pelícano” en La Higuera, unidad eléctrica que abastecerá al @MetrodeSantiago, transformándose en el primero en el mundo en operar con un 60% de energías renovables no convencionales. pic.twitter.com/rRfTlqupjD — Prensa Presidencia (@presidencia_cl) January 11, 2018

In May 2016, US solar manufacturer and developer SunPower Corp (NASDAQ:SPWR) said it has won a power purchase agreement (PPA) for El Pelicano, envisaging the supply of 300 GWh per year for the subway.

Con el aporte de las ERNC, Metro reducirá el CO2 equivalente a una plantación de 9.600.000 árboles.🌲🌳🌴🌵😀❤ pic.twitter.com/6oRAl8m4oN — Metro de Santiago (@metrodesantiago) January 11, 2018

Located in Coquimbo region, the PV plant will help make Metro de Santiago the first in the world to run on 60% solar and wind power, said the government press release yesterday.

It will also be able to offset as much carbon dioxide (CO2) as the plantation of 9.6 million.