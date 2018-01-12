Bachelet has a new job after leaving La Moneda

SANTIAGO – Chile’s President Michelle Bachelet has agreed to chair the World Health Organization’s Partnership for Maternal, Newborn and Child Health after she will be succeeded by Sebastian Piñera in March.

Bachelet, who led UN Women between her first and second terms as Chile’s head of state, accepted the proposal by PMNCH’s Flavia Bustreo to succeed Nelson Mandela’s widow, Graça Machel, at the helm of the partnership.

She will carry out her duties for the WHO from Chile, Bachelet, herself a pediatrician and epidemiologist, told people at an event in Bahia Inglesa, 850 kilometers north (528 miles) of Santiago.

“The truth is that I’m going to stay in my country because I love my country and because I believe that one must continue to contribute to the degree of one’s possibilities. And because I’m available to defend all the reforms we have made and which are about benefits for you,” the center-left president said.

Last December, Ms. Bachelet became the first South American head of state to win the prestigious United Nations “Champions of the Earth” prize.

