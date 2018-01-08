Pope Francis to arrive in Chile on 15th: Vatican

VATICAN CITY – Pope Francis is scheduled to visit Chile and Peru from Jan. 15-21, according to updated schedule by the Vatican.

Next Monday (Jan 15), the pontiff will leave Rome for Santiago. The next days, he will have meetings with government authorities, members of civil society and the diplomatic corps at La Moneda presidential palace.

He will pay a courtesy visit to President Michelle Bachelet on Tuesday (Jan 16), that will be followed by a mass at O’Higgins Park.

In the afternoon, the Pope will pay a brief visit to the women’s prison center in Santiago.

On Tuesday evening, he will have meeting with priests, men and women religious, seminarians and novices at the cathedral of Santiago.